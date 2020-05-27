Ford Focus ST AWD No Longer An Option

There have been a lot of speculations on whether or not the Ford Focus ST will be getting the AWD system or not and now, the boss of Ford Performance Europe seems to have the answer ready.

According to Stefan Muenzinger, there is currently no plan for Ford to offer a Focus ST model with an AWD system. While it will be sticking to its front-wheel-drive system, the vehicle will be fitted with a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine that will be offering 270hp making it one of the most powerful ST options out there.

The ST model will also be fitted with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport tires. One other rumor was that it will also b getting a hybrid option as well but so far, there has not been any confirmation from Ford just yet.

With the regulations getting tighter in Europe, it made sense that hybrid and electric powertrain would be the plan for many of Ford’s vehicles in the future.