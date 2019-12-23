Ford Fusion & More Recalled Over Braking Issue

Ford will be recalling a few more models this year after it was reported that there might be a braking issue with some of the models.

According to the reports, the recall will affect about 600,166 units of vehicles from Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury including models like Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ from 2006 to 2010 that were build at their Ford Hermosilla Assembly Plant in Mexico from the 22nd of February 2006 to 15th of July 2009.

It was reported that a valve that is usually close inside the hydraulic control unit might get stuck in that open position or close to close causing the vehicle to brake slower and increasing the risk of a crash.

There are already 15 reports of accidents for far with two possible injuries. Those affected will get their hydraulic control unit to replace if necessary.