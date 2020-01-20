Ford Galaxy & S-Max Hybrid To Head To Europe

Ford will be added to more models to their hybrid lineup as the automaker announced that both the Ford Galaxy and Ford S-Max for Europe will be getting a hybrid version in 2021.

Build at their Spain plant, the hybrid Ford models will join the other Ford hybrid model including the Ford Galaxy Hybrid, Ford S-Max Hybrid, Ford Kuga Hybrid, Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid and more.

Powering it will be the 2.5 liter Atkinson cycle gasoline engine that will be paired with an electric motor and will have an output of 197hp and 155lb ft of torque.

While the S-Max will be offered in both seven and five-seat options, the Galaxy will only be offered with seven-seat configuration. Ford will have 12 electrified vehicles to offer in Europe before 2020 ends.