Ford & Lincoln Suspension Failure Leads To Recall

Ford will be issuing a recall for some of their models after it was discovered that there might be an issue with the suspension of the vehicle.

It was reported that under high-stress conditions, the toe link could fracture increases the risk of a crash. The issue also does not come with a warning so the driver might not even realize that there is an issue.

The recall will affect about 230,000 units of the vehicle including the Ford Flex and MKT from 12th of September 2011 to 1st of June 2017 and the Taurus SHO Performance Pack and Taurus Police Interceptor Sedan made at their Chicago plant from the 25th of August 2011 to the 1st of June 2017.

Those affected will be getting a rear suspension toe links replaced but some customers might have to wait a little longer for the fix as some parts might not be available right now.