Ford Mustang Mach 1 To Take Bullitt Spot In Near Future?

There were already talks about Ford possibly bringing the Ford Mustang Mach 1 back into the market after a new video published on YouTube by one of Mustang supplier surface.

In the video, it was revealed that the Mustang Bullitt production will be ending after the 2020 model year and taking its spot will be the Mustang Mach 1 which will be arriving in 2021.

Torque News reported later on that a sourced as confirmed it and that is is not a rumor but of course, we have not heard from Ford yet so it is hard to decide if this is all real or not.

There is not a whole lot of details right now but fans are hoping that if Ford does bring one back, it will come in with some iconic Mach 1 design like the black shaker hood or the black side stripes. What do you think?