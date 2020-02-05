Ford Mustang Mach-E: New Details Drop On Reddit

Those hoping to learn more about the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach E will be happy to know that a Ford engineer recently hosted an AMA on Reddit to answer some of the questions the public might have of the Mach-E.

Ford did reveal the estimated figures and charging speed for the Ford Mustang Mach-E but according to the engineer, the numbers are on the conservative side suggesting that we can expect more from the automaker.

Ford suggested that the vehicle will have a range of 230miles or 300 miles depending on which model they get.

One tech that was hinted by the engineer was the face-detection camera that will be fitted to the steering wheel. The Mustang Mach-E is expected to arrive at the end of this year so it might be months before we learn anything more about the upcoming model.