Home Automotive • Ford Ranger Performance Upgrade Available With New Packages

Ford Ranger Performance Upgrade Available With New Packages

 - July 1, 2020

Ford will be offering a few more off-road packages for the Ford Ranger where customers will get bundles of upgrades for their Ranger.

According to Ford, there will be three levels that will be referred to as Performance Packages 1, 2, and 3. The first package will come with an off-road leveling kit, Ford-Perforamnce-tuned FOX shocks, 17inch Dyno Gray wheels along with the Ford Performance windshield banner, and bed-side graphic.

The second package will be fitted with an engine performance upgrade for 45hp and 60lb ft of torque. This will also come with a Rigid off-road fog light kit, BFGoodrich KO2 tires, Ford blue tow hooks, and a license plate frame.

The final package will come with all the goodies above but also red tow hooks, 40inch LED light bar, winch-ready front bumper from ARB, Ford Performance exhaust, and more. The first two packages will be available to order this summer while the third package will only be arriving next year.

,
In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*