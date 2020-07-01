Ford Ranger Performance Upgrade Available With New Packages

Ford will be offering a few more off-road packages for the Ford Ranger where customers will get bundles of upgrades for their Ranger.

According to Ford, there will be three levels that will be referred to as Performance Packages 1, 2, and 3. The first package will come with an off-road leveling kit, Ford-Perforamnce-tuned FOX shocks, 17inch Dyno Gray wheels along with the Ford Performance windshield banner, and bed-side graphic.

The second package will be fitted with an engine performance upgrade for 45hp and 60lb ft of torque. This will also come with a Rigid off-road fog light kit, BFGoodrich KO2 tires, Ford blue tow hooks, and a license plate frame.

The final package will come with all the goodies above but also red tow hooks, 40inch LED light bar, winch-ready front bumper from ARB, Ford Performance exhaust, and more. The first two packages will be available to order this summer while the third package will only be arriving next year.