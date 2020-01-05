Ford Ranger Raptor To Get V8 But…

While the fans are pretty happy with what the Ford Ranger Raptor has to offer, some people also wished that the vehicle would come with more power to offer which is what we might see happen after all.

According to WhichCar, Ford might be looking to offer the Ford Ranger Raptor with a V8 engine. It was added that the engine would be the one from the Mustang GT which is a 5.0 liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that would be offering about 454hp and 410lb ft of torque.

However, before you start celebrating, it was also added that the V8 engine might only be offered in Australia by a third party company that will switch up the engine with Ford’s blessing.

The V8 engine option is said to come in next year so Ford Ranger fans in Australia will have that to look forward to.