Ford Will Have An Exciting 2020, Baby Bronco & F-150 Hybrid Confirmed?

This year will be very exciting for Ford and their fans as the automaker revealed that they will be releasing five new vehicles this year and that will include the new F-150 Hybrid and possibly the Baby Bronco as well.

We do not know much about the truck right now but it was revealed that the truck could be coming with a three-bar grille that will be flanked by vertical headlights while the rest of the truck will only be getting some minor update. While the design is safe, the interior will be getting a few more important tech like the SYNC 4 infotainment system, 12inch touchscreen display and more.

No word on what engine we will be seeing under the hood but there were speculations that we might see the 2.7 liters EcoBoost V6, 3.0 liter EcoBoost V6 and maybe even the V8.

Ford could also bring the baby Bronco into the market before 2020 ends.