Fortnite Final Update For Chapter 2 Season 2 Arrives

The new update for Fortnite is out and since there is never a patch note, fans will have to discover on their own what has changed with the update.

Update 12.61 is said to come with a few interesting features including the new collectibles according to leaker Lucas7Yoshi. There might also be a new emote for Tootsie Slide.

On top of that, it was added that there might be some new offers that will include a new Cyclo skin, Windshear item, and more. of course, these items are not live yet so we will have to wait and see if it really comes our way.

Other new content that we will see come with the update includes the Storm the Agency challenges where players get to unlock some of the new items like the free pickaxe, gliders nd more. Some bugs will also be fix with this update including the Trello board bug.