Fortnite Gets Jason’s Momoa’s Aquaman

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will now be coming to Fortnite with the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

Called Splash Down, the new image release with this was an image showing Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in the same costume as he did in the movie. They even made sure to put in the scar over the left eyebrow.

The character will be added into the game as part of the Season 3 Battle Pass but don’t rush in right now as he will only be added to the game later in the season. If you missed out on the reveal, you can check out the trailer below.

As usual, the update did not come with any patch notes so fans are still trying to discover what changes Fortnite made to the game with the latest update and we should be learning what they have discovered soon.