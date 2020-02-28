Fortnite To Get Special Deadpool Skin In New Challenge

Fornite is no stranger to crossover and the latest one will involve the popular Deadpool. Players can get the new skin though new challenges that will go on in the second week of the second season.

Every Friday, there will be two Deadpool Fortnite challenges that will be unlocked and the first week will be the Find Deadpool’s Milk Carton and Find Deadpool’s Chimichangas around HQ.

On top of that, the game will also be getting a Brutu Skin in the first two weeks with specific quests. As of now, there are 20 challenges that players will have to complete to get Brutus Skin. When they complete the 18th challenge, a ghost-like version of the skin will be inlocked.

Make sure to dive right into the game to obtain these new skins before it is gone.