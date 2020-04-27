Fortnite Travis Scott Event Was A Huge Success

During this stay-at-home period, a lot of artists have been coming out with ways to keep entertaining their fans and for Travis Scott, it was an content in Fortnite and the event turned out to be a huge as Epic Games announced how many people actually logged into the game during the time of the concept.

According to the developer, about 12.3 million people logged into the game which is one of the highest the game has seen so far. The event premiered on the 24th of April with repeat shows happening every day until the 26th of April.

Those that did take part in the event will get an Astroworld Cyclone glider along with two freeloading screens. There is also a Travis Scott based skin and emotes to buy the game.

This is not the first time Epic Games organized a concert in their game as they also did a Marshmello concept in the game in the past.