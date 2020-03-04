Frankfurt Motor Show No More, New City Decided

It was previously announced that the Frankfurt Motor Show will no longer be held in Frankfurt and now they have decided on the new city for the annual event.

VDA announce that the International Motor Show will now be held in Munich which means it will be called the Munich Motor Show now. Other cities that were also considered for the event were Hamburg and Berlin.

Frankfurt was home to the IIA for close to 70 years now but the number of visitors dropped significantly after being targeted by protest recently with some major brands choosing not to attend the event.

With the contract ending last year, the organizers choose to move the annual event to another city. One automaker seems pleased with the decision to move to Munich as it is the home town of BMW.