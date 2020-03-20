GDC Announces New Date For Event

With what is going on in the world right now, GDC organizers have previously announced that they will be postponing the event and they are staying true to their words as they announce the new dates for the event.

Now called GDC Summer, it was now announced that the event will run from the 4th of August until the 6th of August and schedules include presentations, interviews and a two-day show floor where the public can access. The event will be at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

With Early Bird pricing, the Conference Passes will be $299 while Expo Passes will cost $99. These prices will end on the 10th of July. Registration is no open yet.

While GDC did not happen, the organizers continued to announce the winners for GDC Awards naming Untitled Goose Game the Game of the Year.