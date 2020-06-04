Gear Club Unlimited 2 Track Edition Heads To Switch

The new edition Switch exclusive racer game, Gear Club Unlimited 2 will be arriving this year and we now have an official release date for the game.

According to the developer, the game will be released with new tracks, features, and a campaign that will focus on bring the players closer to real motorsport. The game will feature all content along with the DLCs that have been released so far.

One of the most exciting new features will be the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit which players can compete from the qualifying sessions to the final but we are not sure if you actually have to run the Switch for 24 hours to complete it.

Four more tracks will also be added along with five new cars. There is also a new time attack mode and leaderboards.

A new trailer for the Track Edition was also released and you can check that out below.