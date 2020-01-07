Genesis GV80 New Images Dropped

Genesis will officially be showing off their new Genesis GV80 model at a special debut event in South Korea this month but before that happens, the automaker chooses to release a set of images showing off the design of the Genesis GV80.

Based on the GV80 Concept that was shown off at the New York Auto Show a few years ago. While the concept looked a lot sleeker and neat, the actual production model will not disappoint most people either.

Genesis also chooses to keep things simple on the inside with minimal buttons and touchscreens for controls. Powering it will be a 3.0 liter V6 turbo diesel engine that will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and will be offering about 274hp. A turbocharged engine will be offered a little later.

The Genesis GV80 is set to make its official debut on the 16th of January 2020.