Ghost Recon: Breakpoint New Update Changes Detailed

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will be getting another update this week in conjunction with the Ubisoft Forward event. The update is already available on PC, Stadia, Xbox One, and PS4. Here is what we know right now.

One of the major changes that will be made to the game when the patch arrives is the weapons with TU 2.1.0 will have a new fire rate. For example, the SMGs will also have the option to go full auto or use a single fire besides burst and automatic fire.

We can also see similar changes being made to some ASRs. The developer did list out all the weapons that will get the update on their patch notes so you might to check that out.

On top of that, Gunsmith will now have new muzzles and scopes for some of the gun options like the MP5, 416 Shorty, and more. The patch will also fix some of the previously reported bugs and issues. You can check out the full patch notes on their website.