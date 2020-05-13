GM Future Trucks & SUV To Get New Supercharged V8 Engine

It looks like GM might be working on a new engine for their future trucks and SUV models.

According to The Fast Lane Truck, GM could be working on a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. It was added that the engine could be used to power a high-performance version of the Chevrolet Tahoe possible a Tahoe SS or maybe the Chevrolet Silverado ZRX which the rumors have been talking about.

At this point, there is not a whole lot of details right now so it is hard to determine what is real and what is not but to imagine that there would be a Tahoe SS that will be offering about 420hp from the new engine sounds pretty amazing.

For now, it is best we all take this in with a pinch o salt until we see or hear something from GM to confirm the rumors.