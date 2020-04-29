Google Stadia Getting A Few More Big Titles

Google Stadia will be getting a few major games this week as more third-party games were announced for the service.

Google announced this week during Stadia Connect that games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be added to the platform soon. Other EA titles that will be added to the platform include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which will arrive first and then Madden NFL and FIFA which will be coming later this year.

Stadia Pro subscribers will also be getting a new set of titles starting next month including Zombie Army 4: Dead War, The Turing Test, and SteamWorld Heist.

Games that we will be seeing this month include Octopath Traveler which will be arriving on the 28th of April and Get Packed which will be arriving on the same day.