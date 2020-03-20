Guilty Gear Strike: Send In Your Close Beta Application Now

If you want to be a part of Guilty Gear Strive’s closed beta, you can apply to b a part of it now as Arc System Works drop some new information about the game and start accepting applications for the close beta.

The close beta will allow players to try out seven characters from the game including Sol, Ky, May, Axl, Chip, Potemkin, and Faust. The close beta will start on the 16th of April and will end on the 19th of April.

You will have until the 5th of April to put in your application and those that do get selected by the developer will receive a notification on the 12th of April.

Arc System Works is also working on a new trailer that they will be releasing on the 21st of March but we do not know if the new trailer is going to show us a few more characters.

Guilty Gear Strike will be arriving on the PS4 later this year.