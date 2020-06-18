Hearthstone: Free New Adventure Announced

Trial by Felfire, the new free five-chapter solo story for Hearthstone is available now. Here is what we have learned so far.

The story will come as part of the 17.4.1 patch and the Felfire Festival following the release of the Demon Hunter class. In this story, we will be following Aranna Starseeker whole will be working with Illidan the Demon Hunter to take down Mecha-Jaraxxus, the architect of Rusted Legion.

For those that want more, there is also a special bundle that they can purchase now that will come with Aranna Starseeker Demon Hunter, a special card back, 20 Ashes of Outlands all for USD 20.

Besides bringing in these exciting new features, the update will also make some balance changes and bug fixes to the game. The update will be arriving on the 18th of June.