Henrik Fisker Alaska Pickup Truck Teaser Was A Mistake

Henrik Fisker recently showed off the rear of a pickup truck that they are calling the Alaska on Twitter. As exciting as that was, the image was later taken down and now we know why.

People started talking about the truck soon after it was released and people seem to love the aggressive and sharp design that the vehicle seems to have with the huge brake lights, thin taillights, huge off-road wheels, and tires.

Not too long after that image was posted, Henrik Fisker came out with the following tweet saying that it was all just a mistake and that he will delete it.

A large statement confirms that they are working on a modular EV platform that would underpin some affordable EV in the future but they can’t confirm the model or name of the vehicle right now.