Honda Accord Finally Ready For Japan

We might already be enjoying the 10th gen Honda Accord here in the US but those living in Japan will only be getting it now. Well, better late than never. Here is what the Japan-spec Honda Accord will be offering.

The Honda Accord will be arriving on the 21st of February which is also when the Honda Access will launch giving the Accord a wide range of aftermarket parts.

Customers can choose from a long list of optional add-ons including the updated grille, sporty bumpers, sharp side skirts, trunk lid spoiler, 18 and 19inch aluminum wheels, darkened front Honda logo and more.

The Japan version will come powered by a two-motor hybrid that will include the 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder engine and two motors. The Honda Accord e: HEV will be offered for $41,530 in Japan.