Honda Civic Type R Coming With AWD?

With so many rumors about what the next Honda Civic Type R is coming with, we are starting to think that maybe all of these are just Honda’s way of keeping us confuse until they have something to announce officially.

The latest rumor from BestCarWeb.jp seems to have suggested that the next Honda Civic Type R will be coming in with a 400hp hybrid engine with AWD. It was added that the hybrid powertrain will consist of the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that will be paired with two other electric motors.

This does not match what was suggested last month which was that Honda plans to keep the vehicle purely gas-powered. Honda has not confirmed or denied anything at this point.

The current model comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers about 306hp and 295lb ft of torque. Having it deliver 400hp would be a huge jump from the current model, something the fans might be happy to see but we will have to wait and see if this does happen or not.