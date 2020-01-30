Honda E Detailed With New Images

Honda gave the media in Spain a good look at the upcoming Honda E and thanks to that, we now have a little more information on what the Honda E will be offering.

We know that the base model will come with 134hp to offer while the Advance trim model will have 152hp to offer. Both models will deliver 232 lb-ft of torque and will have a range of 137miles with the 16inch alloy wheels. Those that get the 17inch wheels will only get 130miles out of the vehicle.

The Honda E will need about 9 seconds to go from 0-62mph while the Advanced trim model will bring that number down to 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 90mph.

The Honda E will be offered with features like the adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, Honda Parking Pilot and more as standard or optional.