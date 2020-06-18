Horizon Forbidden West Cuts Loading Screen Thanks To PS5

There has been a lot of excitement over the announcement of Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn and more details about the upcoming game have been released this week.

According to Mathijs de Jonge, the game director, the game will have “virtually no loading screens”. He explained that the SSD, not the new PS5 will allow the game to have no loading screen. That means fast traveling will not be followed up by a long loading screen. The same goes for when the game is booting up.

Developers have already been talking about how the SSD would help improve the load times of games making the gaming experience so much better but suggesting that there will be no load times does put things into perspective.

No release date for the game has been announced yet.