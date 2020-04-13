Hummer EV Range To Get New Logo

With Hummer now shifting their focus to EV models, the automaker is also looking to have a new Logo out. GM submitted three trademark applications in Canada this week about reserving a new Hummer logo.

This change in logo is not really that much of a surprise as we have already seen the be Hummer logo get stretch across the front of the electric pickup.

The new logo is more squarish compared to the current log but with the fonts having thinner lines with its corners chopped off. While we do like the logo change, at the end of the day, it will all have to depend on the capabilities of their upcoming Hummer EV.

For now, the Hummer EV model is set to make its debut on the 20th of May and they have not been any mentioned of any delays but with everything that is going on right now, we would not be surprised if they decided to push back the debut of the pickup truck.