Hummer EV Will Spoil Customers With Powertrain Options

Now that GM has announced that they will be releasing a Hummer EV model, more and more details are being released including the fact that the vehicle will come with a few powertrain options.

It was previously announced that the Hummer EV will come 1000hp to offer and 11500 lb-ft of torque and will only need three seconds to go from 0-60mph. As nice as that is, we are sure not everybody is looking for something so extreme. It was now confirmed that GM will also be offering some milder versions of the Hummer EV.

As of now, they confirmed that there will be at least three drivetrain options when the Hummer EV arrives. They did not go into details on what those three drivetrains will offer but people are expecting to see an entry-level single motor rear-wheel-drive model as well as another with two motors and will have an all-wheel-drive system.

The Hummer EV will be unveiled on the 20th of May where we will be learning more about the upcoming model.