Hummer To Come Back As Powerful EV Model

There were already a lot of talks and speculations that Hummer could be coming back as an EV model as now the automaker has just confirmed that with a Super Bowl ad that hints at it returning.

A few clips were released suggesting that they are working on an electric-only truck that is capable of offering about 100hp and 11500lb ft and would only need 3 seconds to go from 0-60mph. Details like the range of the vehicle is still a mystery at this point.

As for the design, teaser images seem to show that the vehicle will be getting a grille that is inspired by the older Hummer but the overall design is more modern and current.

The new Hummer EV truck will be coming in to compete with a few other upcoming EV trucks like the one coming from Rivian and the other that Tesla will be offering.