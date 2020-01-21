Hyperion Motors Hypercar To Take The Stage In New York

After all these years, we might finally be seeing something from Hyperion Motors at the New York Auto Show this year.

At this point, there is not a whole lot of information on Hyperion Motors but it is believed that the automaker’s focus is on hydrogen fuel cells. They have also posted a new image of their Facebook page in the past teasing something with a modern front but a vintage rear end.

Last year, it was announced that we will finally be seeing something but that did not happen and now, it was reported that Hyperion will be attending the New York Auto Show where they will be showing off something but we do not know what yet.

The latest teaser image does not have much to offer but it does look similar to what the previous teaser had to offer. As for the hydrogen fuel cell that it should come with, we will have to wait a little longer to find out more.