Hyundai Heads To Geneva With New Concept

Hyundai will be heading to the Geneva Motor Show where they will be showing off their new sports sedan concept called Prophecy.

According to Hyundai, the new concept is all about its Sensuous Sportiness design. They also release a new teaser image showing off the rear fascia of the vehicle with a dedicated light bar and vertical brake lights that are integrated into the bumper.

The name of the concept suggests that this will be what Hyundai’s future designs will be based on as we see more and more EV models coming from Hyundai.

As for whether the concept will be turned into a production model, we will have to wait and see. The Geneva Motor Show will be starting on the 3rd of March.

You can check out the new teaser video below.