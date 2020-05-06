Hyundai i20 N Seen Testing Its Strength On The Track

We have seen the Hyundai i20 N getting tested out in the open a few times now and the latest one showing it being tested in Nurburgring with much less black cladding on although the vehicle was still heavily covered in camo stickers.

It is believed that the Hyundai i20 N will be fitted with a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine that will be offering up 201hp and 195lb ft of torque which is a nice jump from the i20 model. The engine should be mated to a six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Video of the Hyundai i20 N getting tested on the track also gives us a chance to hear the i20 N in action. We also got to see the huge wheels, brakes, and the roof spoiler.

More changes should be happening in the front as well but we will have to wait under the vehicle is uncovered to see changes Hyundai will be making.