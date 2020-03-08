Hyundai & Kia New Recall Announced Over Engine Fire Risk

It looks like Hyundai and Kia will have to issue yet another recall after it was reported that some of their vehicles might have an issue that could cause the engine to catch fire.

According to the reports, Hyujdnai will be recalling the Hyundai Sonata after it was discovered that a hose that connects the fuel pump to another fuel pump could crack over time causing fuel to leak out which would then lead to a fire.

The automaker is still working on a fix right now and it is expecting to start their recall on the 24th of April. The Kia Optima was also recalled by Kia last month over the same issue.

This is not the only fire risk recall they made either as a few months ago, Kia also issued a recall for the Sedona and Sorento after discovering an issue with the antilock brake control computer. Moisture was said to be seeping in which would lead to a short and possibly engine fire.