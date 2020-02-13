Hyundai & Kia To Work With Canoo On Future EV Platform

Hyundai and Kia announced that they will be working with Canoo to come out with their next EV platform that will be based on their scalable skateboard design.

While the company is pretty new in the EV market, their new skateboard design has been getting a lot of attention. We got to have a taste of it when they showed off their electric van last year.

The move will help both Hyundai and Kia reduce their development cost for EV models which would also allow them to make the vehicles more affordable for their customers.

It will be interesting to see how the new partnership will turn out and how this will impact the Hyundai and Kia EV plans for the future.