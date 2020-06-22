Hyundai Palisade & Genesis GV80 Put On Hold

With the pandemic hitting so many countries, it looks like the Hyundai Palisade and Genesis GV80 will be greatly affected as it was reported that the production for both models was left idle.

The Chinese company that is offering wiring harnesses for the Hyundai Palisade and Genesis GV80 has not recovered from their COVID-19 shutdown yet and that has been affected the production with Hyndau having to shut down their lines at Ulsan, South Korea.

They also had to idle three lines at two plants after an employee was thought to have died due to COVID-19. The same thing happen for Kia in South Korea as well after two of their plant workers were diagnosed with the virus.

We do not know what this would mean for Hyundai for now so we will have to wait and see.