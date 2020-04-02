Hyundai Palisade N, Nexo N & Prophecy N Already Have Design Set

Fans of Hyundai’s N models have been begging Hyjndau for more N models and while Hyundai is not ready to offer any yet, they are showing their fans how some of these models could look like if Hyundai were to offer them with an N model.

Hyundai released renderings of their Palisade, Nexo, and Prophecy with their N design and we are not disappointed at all. The vehicles look impressive and fierce.

Sadly, it was made pretty clear in the postings that these are just April Fool’s Day joke and that they do not plan to produce any of them but it does show us that Hyundai does know how to design some mean looking N models.

You can check out all three models on their Instagram page where you get to see the front, side, and back of the N models. What do you think?