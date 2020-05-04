Hyundai Santa Cruz Production Design Figured Out?

We have already seen the Hyundai Santa Cruz concept a few years ago and since then, the Santa Cruz prototype has been spotted a few times now. While Hyundai might not be ready to show off the design just yet but the people over at KKS Studio think that it might end up looking like this.

The concept design looks like a very toned-down version of the concept which makes sense since the concept was a little too far out. In the front, the vehicle was fitted with the Santa Fe grille which the Santa Cruz is based on.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz truck will be released exclusively in the US and will come with a unibody construction. The vehicle will be built at their Alabama plant and should come with two engine options including the 2.4-liter engine that will be offering 185hp and the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that will be offering about 238hp.

No release date has been announced yet but production should be starting next year.