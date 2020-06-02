Hyundai Santa Fe Two-Tone Exterior Paint Will Turn Head

The Hyundai Santa Fe design is already pretty impressively now but it will look even better with a two-tone exterior color as shown by aftermarket customization shop Carles Design.

The shop has experience with working on a few popular models including the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford F-150, and more and it showed when they made some nice painting touches to the Hyundai Santa Fe called the Urban Edition.

While the upgrade is not major, the body kit does make some significant changes to the exterior of the vehicle including the huge grille, widebody fender flares, side skirts, rear diffuser, and more.

On the inside, the vehicle will be given a two-material sport seat with black and yellow accent front seats. The Yellow color can also be seen on the yellow door paneling, steering wheel, and more. No price has been announced yet.