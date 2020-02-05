Hyundai Santa Fe Updated Looks Spotted

The current Hyundai Santa Fe still looks pretty fresh as the vehicle was only updated about 2 years ago but it looks like Hyundai is already working on an update for the Santa Fe as the vehicle was spotted getting tested out in the open with some heavy camo on.

We don’t get to see much of the design but it does look like it will be getting a new grille that is larger but with a similar design. The vehicle will also be getting back the split headlight design with some minor updates to the light design.

The back was also heavily covered but it is specialized that it could bet an updated taillight and rear bumper. No word on whether there will be any updates under the hood but ti is believed that Hyundai will be keeping the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine while the 2.4-liter engine will be taken out.

What other upgrades are you hoping to see?