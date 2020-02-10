Hyundai Sonata Will Leave PHEV Behind

The Hyundai Sonata with its PHEV engine has been doing pretty well that it looks like we might have to say goodbye to it soon as it was reported that the 2020 Hyundai Sonata will not be coming with a PHEV option but will some with a Hybrid powertrain instead.

According to Hyundai, the 2020 model will not be getting a plug-in version and added that they wanted to focus on the hybrid version of the vehicle. It is believed that the dropping of sales numbers could be the reason why Hyundai is looking to take away the PHEV option.

So far, that is all the details we know about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid model but hopefully, more details will be released soon. The current Blue trim level offers about 52mpg combined.

What do you think of Hyundai’s plant to remove the PHEV option from their Sonata lineup?