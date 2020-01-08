Hyundai Taking On The Skies, Not Alone

Hyundai announced last year that they have managed to rope in Dr, Jaiwon Shin, a NASA veteran to work in their new Urban Air Mobility division that will help Hyundai secure a leading position in their world of flying cars.

Hyundai later announces that they will be investing $52billion and this year in CES, we got to see what Hyundai has in mind when they talked about the future from the smart city to the S-A1 personal air vehicle.

According to Hyundai, the S-A1 is more of an urban air taxi then a personal vehicle as it will take four passengers with the pilot at a time. It was added that the pilot is just there until the vehicle can fly without the help of a human. The vehicle uses a few rotors and also comes with a parachute system to work as a backup in case of an emergency.

The vehicle is said to be able to fly between 1000 to 2000 ft high with speeds of 200mph and a 60miles range. Those at CES got to take a virtual ride on the S-A1 to explore the future city that Hyundai has in mind.