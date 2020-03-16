Hyundai Veloster N To Arrive Soon

There were rumors a few years ago that Hyundai could be working on a model that will be fitted with an eight-speed wet clutch dual-clutch transmission but that has not happened yet.

However, according to Korean Car Blog, the new gearbox should not be too far off and that the Veloster N could be the next model that will be getting that update soon. As for what we will be seeing under the hood, it is believed that the vehicle will still be getting the 275hp engine that will have 260lb ft of torque to offer.

Veloster aside, Hyundai has also started teasing its 2021 Hyundai Elantra model. According to reports, the vehicle could be coming in with an N Performance version which could come with the 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 275hp and 260lb ft of torque.

It is also believed that the Elantra Sport will be taken out and in its place will be the Elantra N-Line model that will have a similar output as the current Sport model. Hopefully, more details will come our way soon.