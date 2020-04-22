Hyundai Veloster N: What We Know Now?

It is no secret that Hyundai has been working on a new eight-speed twin-clutch transmission and now it looks like we will be seeing that transmission on the upcoming Hyundai Veloster N model.

The new transmission will be called the N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission or N DCT. According to Hyundai, the hatch fitted with the new transmission was able to go from 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.

The transmission will come with a few programmable modes starting from the N Grin Shift (BGS) which uncorks 7% more torque for 20 seconds pushing the engine to deliver about 278lb ft of torque.

There is also the N Power Shift and the N Track Sense Shift mode. The driver can switch from these three settings from their infotainment system which will now come with an eight-inch screen and will be paired with a JBL audio system.

The Hyundai Veloster N will be heading to South Korea first before arriving in other markets.