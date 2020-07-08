Hyundai Venue To Offer Manual Without The Stress

The one reason why some people dread driving a manual car is the clutch pedal but Hyundai might have found a way to make the Hyundai Venue a little less difficult to drive.

The vehicle will be arriving in India with a manual transmission but what is different this time is that this will only come with two pedals instead of three pedals. The same stick shift will also be offered by Kia on their Kia Sonet.

The Hyundai Venue will be arriving in July with the new transmission called the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). The difference between this and the automatic transmission is that the driver does not have to control the clutch anymore but they still have control over the gear. The driver doesn’t even have to lift their foot to change gears.

As for whether we will be seeing this in other markets, we will just have to wait and see.