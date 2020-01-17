Infiniti QX55 Seen For The First Time!

It is no secret that Infiniti is working on a new Infiniti QX55 model that will be coming in 2020 and now the vehicle has just been spotted out in the open for the first time.

Of course, the vehicle was heavily covered in camo so it is pretty hard to make out what it will be offering on the outside but here is what we know about the upcoming model.

Based on the QX50 crossover, the QX55 will most likely come in with the new VC-Turbo engine tech. It could also get a long tail to separate it from the other models.

So far, the vehicle does not look too different than the QX50 which could be a good sign. The Infiniti QX55 will be coming in to compete with models like the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe models and is expected to arrive later this year.