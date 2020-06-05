Jeep Compass Gets New Engine & More

The Jeep Compass will be getting some upgrades for 2020 including a new engine. Here are some of the updates that were revealed.

The Jeep Compass will now be getting the new 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-liter engine that they were offering before. The new engine will come with two output options including a 128bhp and 148bhp. The lower output model will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission while the higher output model will be offered with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Unlike the previous model, this will be offered with FWD only. The new transmission will also come with a new Sport mode.

In terms of design, the vehicle will be getting five new exterior color options, a new wheel design, and more. What do you think of the upgrades?