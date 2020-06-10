Jeep Compass Gets New Engine & Tech

The 2020 Jeep Compass will be coming in with some upgrades this year. Here is what’s new.

The 2020 Jeep Compass will be coming in with a new 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine which will be offering about 128bhp and will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission. There is also a six-speed dual-clutch automatic option that will be paired with a 148bhp engine. The new engine will come in to replace the 1.4-liter petrol engine.

The Jeep Compass will be coming with an FWD system instead of the 4×4. According to Jeep, the 2020 model will have 27% less CO2 emission and 30% better fuel economy compared to the previous model.

The new dual-clutch transmission will also come with a Sport mode. Customers will get to choose from five new color options now along with six new wheel designs.