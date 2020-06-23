Jeep Easter Egg Contest Offers Free Jeep

There has been a lot of buzz about Jeep these few weeks as some people starting finding Easter Eggs on their Jeep models. These videos started appearing on TikToks and were getting a lot of attention.

Some people started pointing out that they are finding a snake or squiggle on their Compass. This was later discovered to be the Loch Ness Monster but what is the Easter Egg there for?

Now, Jeep has announced their “The Next Jeep Easter Egg” which is open from now until the 2nd of July. Contestant will need to create a graphic bauble for the future Jeep. The winner of the contest will be announced on the 31st of July.

To enter, you need to be over 18 and is a resident of the 50 states in the US or Washington, D.C. The winner will be given a new Jeep of their choice with a value of up to $50,000.