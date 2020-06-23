Home Automotive • Jeep Easter Egg Contest Offers Free Jeep

Jeep Easter Egg Contest Offers Free Jeep

 - June 23, 2020

There has been a lot of buzz about Jeep these few weeks as some people starting finding Easter Eggs on their Jeep models. These videos started appearing on TikToks and were getting a lot of attention.

Some people started pointing out that they are finding a snake or squiggle on their Compass. This was later discovered to be the Loch Ness Monster but what is the Easter Egg there for?

Now, Jeep has announced their “The Next Jeep Easter Egg” which is open from now until the 2nd of July. Contestant will need to create a graphic bauble for the future Jeep. The winner of the contest will be announced on the 31st of July.

To enter, you need to be over 18 and is a resident of the 50 states in the US or Washington, D.C. The winner will be given a new Jeep of their choice with a value of up to $50,000.

In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*