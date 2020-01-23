Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets In Trouble Over Emission Issue

Jeep could be a ban on sales in Europe after it was discovered that the automaker might be breaking an emission rule.

According to the report, the RDW authority said Jeep already has a fix in place to rectify the issue and has been ordered to recall the affected models in Europe to roll out the update.

It was added that the Jee Grand Cherokee used prohibited emission strategies that have led to the vehicle emitting higher levels of harmful nitrogen oxide on the road compared to the levels during testing.

Besides Jeep, Suzuki is also in hot waters for the same issue. Suzuki does not have a solution for their Suzuki Vitara yet and they will have to come out with one soon or risk RDW taking further action against them and the Vitara.